City of Corpus Christi approves $1 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday that they have approved an operating and capital budget of $1 billion for fiscal year 2020-21, which begins Oct. 1.

According to a news release from the City, with this new budget there will be "no City property tax rate increase in the FY 2021 Budget." The budget also says there will be no fee/rate adjustments, no change in water or wastewater rates, and no stormwater fee will be enacted.

Included in the budget is almost $80 million in street maintenance and reconstruction, along with another $61 million in street improvements that will be voted on in November with Bond 2020.

This includes $1 million in funding for maintenance on streets made of concrete, and funds to fix more than 14 miles of Ocean Drive.

Also in the budget is an additional five officers to bring the Corpus Christi Police Department's uniformed police force to 456. Two more Code Enforcement officers will be added to the force as well.

The budget will also fund fire cadet classes, and the Corpus Christi Fire Department will be able to have a total of 414 sworn firefighters by July of next year.

The budget will also fund additional work hours for public library staff.