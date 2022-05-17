City of Corpus Christi approves zoning for 2 new historic landmarks

The purpose of the the zoning is to preserve the heritage of the City that represent core elements of it's history.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi recently approved zoning for two properties to designate them as local historical landmarks.

The property located at 817 South Staples Street was built in 1931 in Art Deco style, while the property at 805 Park Avenue is the Todd-Budd house. Constructed in 1909, the home exhibits the Craftsman Bungalow style of architecture, according to a press release from the City.

In 2020, the property located at 817 South Staples Street was purchased and renovated for the Boarri Craft Butchery, contributing to the revitalization of the Staples Street commercial corridor.

The purpose of the the zoning is to preserve the heritage of the City that represent core elements of it's history.

