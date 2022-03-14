Corpus Christi begins short term rental registration for Flour Bluff, Padre Island properties

Rental operators who are not in compliance can receive a citation. Registration opens online Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is working to enforce the proper use of short term rentals starting with Padre Island and Flour Bluff.

On Jan. 11, Corpus Christi's City Council passed an ordinance that requires legally operated and correctly zoned short term rentals to register with the City for a permit.

According to Daniel McGinn, Director of Planning for the City, there is roughly 1,500 short term rentals on the Island and Flour Bluff alone. Beginning Tuesday, registration will open up online.

"The fee is $50 per year," McGinn said. "And so you will be required to renew it each year."

McGinn said that having the ordinance will help the City when it comes to enforcing short term rentals, and also to aid with safety and health regulations.

"Definitely been a hot topic out here on the Island for quite a few years now," McGinn said. "Ultimately it's a good thing. It brings some peace and quiet to the neighbors out here and they have the right to that for sure."

Jeremy Clayton, Managing Partner for Padre Escapes, said that due to the ordinance, single-family homes can't be used as short term rentals.

"So now that gives the City a way to enforce that," Clayton said.

According to the City, a short term rental is also defined as a residential dwelling that rents out fewer than 30 days and not less than 12 hours. Rental operators who are not in compliance with the ordinance can receive a citation if they do not register online.

"The rest of the City will then be required to do it by July 11," McGinn said. "Right now the focus is on Flour Bluff and Padre Island."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.