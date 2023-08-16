City of Corpus Christi breaks ground on Cole Park's new splash pad

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If residents have taken a drive down Shoreline Blvd, then you have seen some construction at Cole Park.
That's because the city has broken ground on the first splash pad at the park. Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director Robert Dodd said that planning has been in process for over a year and the city is making sure that any amenity installed will be the best available to the community.
"It's a new splash pad, it'll have 23 water features," he said. "It'll have new sidewalks added to existing parking lots its ADA accessible. just a lot of new things going on at Cole Park. Obviously we have the splash pad and then we also have the playground unit that will start construction in the fall as well."
The new splash pad is expected to be ready by Spring 2024.
