If residents ever need to make any calls to the City of Corpus Christi with questions or concerns, they can expect changes in their call center's hours of operations.

The City announced Wednesday that the call center would change its hours to 7 a.m.-6 p.m. starting Monday, June 4. According to the City, the shift will help cover peak hours and will decrease the wait time for callers.

