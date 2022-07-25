City of Corpus Christi celebrates 6 decades of international partnership

According to Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, one of the things anchoring our relationship is the City's strong naval history.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Sister City Committee is celebrating six decades of international partnership with the City of Yokosuka, Japan.

They're doing it with a special photo gallery. The gallery went up on Monday at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

The photographs came courtesy of the Yokosuka Media Library. However, three photographs from our area have been selected to showcase their pictures of Corpus Christi at an exhibition in Japan.

"What began as efforts to foster bonds between countries under President Eisenhower in 1956 has become something much more," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "We're treasuring that, we're honoring that."

