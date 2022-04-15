City of Corpus Christi to celebrate Oso Water Reclamation Plant upgrades

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Oso Water Reclamation Plant received some much needed upgrades as part of a multimillion dollar project by the City.
According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, Water Utilities will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of significant upgrades to the plant.
The event will start Monday, April, 18 at 10 a.m. at 501 Nile Drive.
The upgrades are part of a $25.2 million project to improve six of the City's wastewater treatment plants.
According to the release, the upgrades will improve the plant’s operation efficiency, reduce sanitary sewer overflows during rainstorms, and mitigate the plant odor emissions impacting adjacent neighborhoods and businesses.
