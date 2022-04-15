City of Corpus Christi to celebrate Oso Water Reclamation Plant upgrades

The upgrades are part of a $25.2 million project to improve six of the City's wastewater treatment plants.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Oso Water Reclamation Plant received some much needed upgrades as part of a multimillion dollar project by the City.

According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, Water Utilities will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of significant upgrades to the plant.

The event will start Monday, April, 18 at 10 a.m. at 501 Nile Drive.

The upgrades are part of a $25.2 million project to improve six of the City's wastewater treatment plants.

According to the release, the upgrades will improve the plant’s operation efficiency, reduce sanitary sewer overflows during rainstorms, and mitigate the plant odor emissions impacting adjacent neighborhoods and businesses.

Members of Coastal Bend @weatxorg and @txawwa toured the new headworks and lift station at Oso Water Reclamation Plant on Tuesday! The $25M in upgrades to the plant will improve operations. @cityofcc plans to upgrade all wastewater facilities in the next 10 years. #cctxwater pic.twitter.com/WYvt609FdP — Corpus Christi Water Utilities (@CCTXWater) April 14, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.