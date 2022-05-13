City of Corpus Christi celebrates reopening of Philip Dimmitt Park and Pier

The pier was badly damaged during Harvey and although it was completed in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic put the ribbon cutting on hold.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another step forward for the City of Corpus Christi as efforts continue to rebuild and restore following Hurricane Harvey.

Friday marked the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Philip Dimmitt Park and Pier in Flour Bluff. The pier was badly damaged during Harvey and although it was completed in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic put the ribbon cutting on hold.

The City finally celebrated the $700,000 worth of improvements.

"This is a good example of what we're doing in Corpus Christi, which is renewing what we have and making it even better, making tremendous progress in Corpus Christi," said City Manager Peter Zanoni.

Other amenities now part of the new and improved park include dog friendly water fountains.

