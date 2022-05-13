City of Corpus Christi celebrates reopening of Philip Dimmitt Park and Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another step forward for the City of Corpus Christi as efforts continue to rebuild and restore following Hurricane Harvey.
Friday marked the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Philip Dimmitt Park and Pier in Flour Bluff. The pier was badly damaged during Harvey and although it was completed in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic put the ribbon cutting on hold.
The City finally celebrated the $700,000 worth of improvements.
"This is a good example of what we're doing in Corpus Christi, which is renewing what we have and making it even better, making tremendous progress in Corpus Christi," said City Manager Peter Zanoni.
Other amenities now part of the new and improved park include dog friendly water fountains.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Those outside of Corpus Christi city limits could be expected to pay for fire services
- Kingsville singer continues to prove she has 'Mucho Talento', advances in TV contest
- Flint Hills Corpus Christi East among refineries that polluted above federal limit on cancer-causing benzene last year, report found
- City of Corpus Christi ask the public to begin conserving water
- Area police departments navigate labor market shifts, retention and burnout
- Buc Days sees enhanced security, patrols as festivities begin
- Corpus Christi is the state's top Gulf Coast destination
- Dr. Timothy Fagen accepts position as chief medical examiner in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.