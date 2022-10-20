City of Corpus Christi celebrates newly renovated North Beach History Plaza

In the outdoor plaza, education panels are in place to highlight the fascinating history of the destination beach, and its impact in the Corpus Christi community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate a newly transformed North Beach History Plaza.

A cool history fact about North Beach, the first American flag in the Coastal Bend was placed on that soil.

In the outdoor plaza, education panels are in place to highlight the fascinating history of the destination beach, and its impact in the Corpus Christi community.

City Council member Billy Lerma told 3NEWS that there are other developments on the way.

"With the councils support we were able to get this project, which is one of many other projects for the future of North Beach," he said. "I'm excited for it because it tells the history thats the most important part, and were not finished here yet we've got a long ways to go."

Lerma said that North Beach attracts over 800,000 people each year.

