City of Corpus Christi celebrates new North Beach History Plaza

The $200,000 project is funded by the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) fund.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi hosted an event to celebrate the kickoff of the North Beach History Plaza.

According to a social media post from the City, the plaza is the result of a partnership between the City and the North Beach Community Association.

The new plaza will serve as a way for residents to learn about the historical contributions North Beach has made to the Corpus Christi area.

According to the City website, The $200,000 project is funded by the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) fund.

