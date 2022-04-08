x
City of Corpus Christi celebrates new North Beach History Plaza

The $200,000 project is funded by the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) fund.
Credit: 3NEWS Skyview

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi hosted an event to celebrate the kickoff of the North Beach History Plaza. 

According to a social media post from the City, the plaza is the result of a partnership between the City and the North Beach Community Association

The new plaza will serve as a way for residents to learn about the historical contributions North Beach has made to the Corpus Christi area.

North Beach History Plaza Improvements Project Kickoff

The City of Corpus Christi is hosting a project kickoff celebration for the North Beach History Plaza. The North Beach History Plaza is a partnership between the City and the North Beach Community Association. The project intends to create a family-oriented, educational plaza that is a pedestrian-friendly outdoor attraction. The new plaza will highlight the valuable historical contribution that North Beach has made to the Corpus Christi community. #CorpusChristi #CityofCC #CCNorthBeach

Posted by City of Corpus Christi - Government on Friday, April 8, 2022

According to the City website, The $200,000 project is funded by the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) fund. 

