City of Corpus Christi changes how scooters are used around town

If residents do not properly park the scooters then they will continued to be charged for using the scooter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is making changes to how pedestrian scooters are used around town.

The scooters were first introduced to the City in 2019.

One change is that the scooters must be parked in designated areas after being used. This will result in the scooters not being abandoned in areas around the City.

If renters fail to properly park the scooters, then they will continue to get charged for using the scooter. Another regulation is that residents are not allowed to go above 10 miles per hour.

"We did actually go and ride them to see what different miles per hour felt like, and felt the controllability, and felt like 10 mph was a good choice," said Heather Hurlbert with the City of Corpus Christi.

Scooters must also be ridden on sidewalks, and not in streets or bike lanes.

