City of Corpus Christi commences 2022 Municipal Court Roundup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you haven't paid your court fines then you may be contacted, or even arrested due to the annual Municipal Court Warrant Roundup.

According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi residents who have outstanding warrants will be arrested at home, work, or wherever they are found.

An amnesty period will begin Monday, Feb. 14, which customers can contact the court to resolves their warrants.

The Corpus Christi Municipal Court will be available to help those with their cases with no fear of being arrested. Residents who do not have the means to pay their fines are encouraged to contact the court at 361-826-2500.

Other details to know regarding cases are as listed.

If you need to speak with a judge regarding alternative methods to resolve your case, you will be scheduled for a walk-in hearing

If customers need a payment plan, call (361) 826-2500 or email at MCPaymentPlan@cctexas.com

