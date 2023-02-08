City of Corpus Christi create new role to help facilitate business permit process

Corpus Christi Director of Development Services Al Raymond said that residential building permits are at their lowest since 2018.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend's noticeable growth has sparked the City of Corpus Christi to create a new position to help with the business permit process for residents.

Raymond said that the number of those permits is about half of what they were last year. However, new commercial permits are up by 16 percent over last year though still down from the five-year high in 2019.

Over the years development services have undergone many changes to try and improve the permitting process.

3NEWS spoke with a couple of business owners who sang the praises of the ombudswoman, a person who is doing a lot of hand holding to try and change the perception of development services as a place that's hard for developers to deal with as they try to get their project built and completed.

Michelle Alafghani owns Bien Mérité, a place that specializes in French pastries. So far, she said business has been great.

"We just kind of grew and kept growing, and I do feel like we are continuing to grow so I wanted to make sure we are prepared for what the future is looking for a new building finding new space renovating a new space," she said.

Due to her success, she decided to buy the old Dobson building across the street from the Texan Trail H-E-B. Her plans are to renovate it and turn it into a full restaurant and bakery. She says the city's Development Services Department has been a huge help.

"They did hold my hand," she said. "I know a lot of people have other opinions they really did hold my hand and help me through the process."

Within the development center, Yvette Dodd-Wallace is the person business owners like Alafghani have turned to for help. One of her many jobs is taking on the newly created title of ombudswoman for the department.

"This point of contact now helps create that direct link where people will know to come to me or call me or send me an email if they're running into any obstacles, or even before the obstacle occurs," she said.

Armando Chavarria owns V&M Plumbing. He said he's been coming here to development services for 53 years to get permits. He says anytime he has a problem getting a permit Wallace gets things worked out.

"They get fixed by her. She calls me back and come back later and we'll have it ready for you. I have no problem with development services," he said.

Alafghani said while she's moving her bakery she's not abandoning this site. She says she's going to open up a Middle Eastern restaurant here. So, she may need the guidance of the city's ombudswoman once again.

Raymond said that the city is also working with developers about certain properties around town and how they could be developed. He said that the new ombudswoman position Wallace has taken on seems to be making a difference.

