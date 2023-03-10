City of Corpus Christi develops new route to access SEA District

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has found an alternate route for motorists to have access to the SEA District following the closure of three southbound exits from the Harbor Bridge.
The closures included the exits ramps at Padre Street, Power Street and Upper Broadway. Only the southbound exit from Twigg Street to Mesquite Street remains open, said a statement from the city.
Additionally, In an effort to help eliminate the issue of wrong-way drivers accessing the current Harbor Bridge, TxDOT crews will be working to convert areas of Power, Padre and Tancahua streets into one-way streets.
While construction is being done, motorists can follow the alternate route at the Padre Street location, which will include a series of turns, is as follows:
- Motorists crossing the IH-37 past the Carancahua Street overpass will now have to turn left on Padre Street
- From there, motorists will make a right-hand turn on Ramirez Street
- Right-hand turn onto Waco Street
- Left-hand turn onto West Broadway Street
- Right-hand turn onto North Sam Rankin Street
- And then a right-hand turn onto Brewster Street until they reach North Tancahua Street.
Digital Director Ana Tamez contributed to this report.
