As anticipated by Corpus Christi's interim city manager at this week's council meeting, the City of Corpus Christi put into effect Wednesday Stage 1 water restrictions.

Combined lake levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon have fallen below 40-percent, prompting Stage 1 in the City's drought contingency plan.

Stage 1 is the first of four stages in the City's drought contingency plan. It requires residents to limit watering with an automated irrigation system to once per week between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Watering by hand using a shutoff nozzle is still allowed.

Foundations can be waters once per week using a hose or drip irrigation.

During Stage 1 water restrictions, commercial car washes and landscape nurseries are not affected.

The City also encourages residents to avoid water run-off on streets and sidewalks; check for water leaks around your home; match the water level to the size of your load when doing laundry.

If combined lake levels drop below 30-percent, the City will upgrade to Stage 2 water restrictions.

The Coastal Bend is anticipating rain this weekend associated with the tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico. However, the lake levels would have to reach 50-percent for restrictions to be lifted.

