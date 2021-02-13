City of Corpus Christi extends hours of customer call center due to inclement weather

Due to inclement weather the call center is being activated this weekend to take calls from residents.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city’s Customer Call Center is being activated this weekend to take calls from residents during the inclement weather.

The weekend operation hours are:

Saturday, February 13 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Calls for city services will be handled for issues including downed trees in the roadway, broken waterlines, and frozen water pipes. General assistance on other city services also will be provided.

The Customer Call Center’s regular hours of operation are 7AM to 6PM, Monday through Friday.

The Customer Call Center number is 361-826-CITY (2489). For emergency assistance dial 911.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.