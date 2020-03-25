CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council held a split meeting Tuesday, with some present in council chambers and others attending via teleconference, and much of the discussion centered around coronavirus.

The council voted to extend their latest order regarding public and private gatherings until April 17.

That order, which primarily affects restaurant dining rooms, was first adopted on March 18. It limits the number of people allowed to gather in one place to 10 or less.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: