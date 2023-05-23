City of Corpus Christi gives recognition to CCPD's finest

The National Association of Police Organizations awarded officer Gustavo Medina the TOP COP Award for the state of Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders recognized some officers within the Corpus Christi Police Department for their heroism and bravery.

The National Association of Police Organizations awarded officer Gustavo Medina the TOP COP Award for the state of Texas.

He was selected for his actions on Dec 3. after Medina was shot after responding to a back-up call and chasing down a suspect who had stolen a vehicle.

CCPD Police Chief Mike Markle took time to thank the council in recognizing his officers.

"These officers were proud of each other," he said. "We support each other, we love each other. We love this community and we're very proud that you've taken the time to recognize that, those accomplishments."

Markle added that Medina is still recovering from his injuries. Senior officers Paul Lisowski and Brandon Cordell were also recognized for receiving an honorable mention from the National Association of Police Organizations.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!