City of Corpus Christi gives recognition to CCPD's finest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders recognized some officers within the Corpus Christi Police Department for their heroism and bravery.
The National Association of Police Organizations awarded officer Gustavo Medina the TOP COP Award for the state of Texas.
He was selected for his actions on Dec 3. after Medina was shot after responding to a back-up call and chasing down a suspect who had stolen a vehicle.
CCPD Police Chief Mike Markle took time to thank the council in recognizing his officers.
"These officers were proud of each other," he said. "We support each other, we love each other. We love this community and we're very proud that you've taken the time to recognize that, those accomplishments."
Markle added that Medina is still recovering from his injuries. Senior officers Paul Lisowski and Brandon Cordell were also recognized for receiving an honorable mention from the National Association of Police Organizations.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Anglers reel in massive 14-foot shark on Padre Island
- Trestle Trail, if approved, will connect the city's Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve, Flour Bluff
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.