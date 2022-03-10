City of Corpus Christi giving away 300 Spring Break kits for kids

While most of the kits are for elementary-age children, they also have kits for teens, available upon request.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area children will be out of school for Spring Break soon and the City of Corpus Christi wants to be sure kids have fun activities while taking a break from the books.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will give away 300 fun at-home activity kits designed to entertain your children.

These kits include coloring books, arts and crafts, crayons, sidewalk chalk, and games, along with snacks. While most of the kits are for elementary-age children, they also have kits for teens, available upon request.

The Drive-thru for spring break activity kits will be held at Joe Garza Recreation Center, 3204 Highland Avenue, on Friday, March 11, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (while supplies last). There is a limit of one kit per person, and the resident must be present to receive items. Please remain in your vehicle as you drive-thru for your kits.

For more information, call (361) 826-3460 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click “Recreation Centers”).

