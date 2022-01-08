City of Corpus Christi halts tree planting project as Stage 2 drought restrictions become more likely

With Stage 2 water restrictions on the horizon, a tree planting ordinance that requires trees to be planted in the front yard of all new homes could come to a halt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions continue across South Texas and that means Stage 2 water restrictions could be on the horizon for Corpus Christi.

The City said that if the drought continues we could see Stage 2 later this month. According to the City of Corpus Christi, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage condition, which results when combined water levels reach below 30-percent. Under Stage 2, residents will comply with all requirements from Stage 1.

In the meantime, the City has put a halt to a tree planting ordinance that is supposed to be part of a neighborhood beautification plan.

"When we go to Stage 2 or higher, all of that stops, said Al Raymond, Director of Development Services for the City.

The ordinance requires trees to be planted in the front yard of all new homes. But that requirement will be put on hold as soon as the City goes to Stage 2 drought restrictions. Raymond told 3NEWS that those newly planted trees and lawns would continue to be able to be watered for a time.

"Newly planted vegetation, sod, trees can be watered up to 60 days," Raymond said.

Adam Torres is with DR Horton Homes. 3NEWS spoke with Torres as he was inspecting the work his crews were doing on the new homes in the Rancho Vista subdivision. He also explained to 3NEWS the situation he's in concerning the tree ordinance.

"In some instances we will have to install landscaping. Like, the VA loans they require for everything to be complete," Torres said. "So you need to have your sod in and your landscaping in. Everything that comes with the home needs to be in the home so we will probably have some difficulties with that one."

City Council passed the tree ordinance as part of a plan to beautify and green up the city. However, one homeowner said that she was glad she moved into her home a year before the ordinance went into effect. That's because she didn't want any trees.

"I don't want to deal with any issues underground. I know roots cause issues especially with a drought, they tend to seek water so I'm ok with it," said southside resident Emily Hernandez.

Raymond said that once the drought ends homebuilders will have to go back in and plant trees for those homeowners. The ordinance requires two trees to be planted in each front yard.

