CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Actively-involved residents on the city's westside had a chance Thursday night to put their thoughts and ideas on paper.

The City of Corpus Christi and the Freese and Nichols Engineering Company teamed up for phase one of a new westside area development plan.

Thursday's meeting at Martin Middle School was open to the public, and topics ranged from building new parks and bike trails. The plan is aimed at being a guide for future development on the westside.

"As a city staff, we rely on the public input," senior city planner Annika Gunning Yankee said. "The plan is rooted in what the community is asking for."

"You need to vote to make a difference, and this is one of the differences," school staff Edna Trevino-Martin said.

