CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hosting five public input sessions to give the community a chance to provide their input on the City budget.

One public input session will be held in each council district throughout the month of August, followed by two public hearings on the tax rate and one public hearing on the budget in council chambers in September.

Public input sessions will be held from 6-7 p.m. Below you can find each council district's scheduled public input session and location:

District 1

Monday, Aug. 12 - Owen Hopkins Library, 3202 McKinzie Road

District 2

Thursday, Aug. 15 - Ben F. McDonald Library, 4044 Greenwood Drive

District 3

Wednesday, Aug. 14 - Lindale Senior Center, 3435 Swantner Street

District 4

Monday, Aug. 19 - Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road

District 5

Thursday, Aug. 22 - Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library, 5930 Brockhampton Street

