City of Corpus Christi hosts community cleanup event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a social media post from the City of Corpus Christi a free cleanup event will be held Nov. 6.
The 'Litter Critter' event is set to to help accommodate residents who may need help cleaning up larger items. The event will take place at the Veterans Memorial High School parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here is a list of accepted items to to dispose of.
- Brush
- Bulky items
- Household trash
- Tires
- Metal items and appliances
Items such as concrete or hazardous waste materials will NOT be accepted for cleanup. Residents are expected to off load their own items upon arrival.
Here is a list of hazardous items that will NOT be accepted.
- Gas tanks
- Oil
- Gas
- Antifreeze
- Solvents
- Brake fluid
- Transmission fluid
- Batteries
- Cleaning solvents
- Polishes
- Oven cleaner
- Pool chemicals
- Paint
- Paint thinner
- Paint stripper
- Spray paint
- Weed killer
- Pesticides
- Insecticides
- Sprays
- Poisons
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Flounder fishing temporarily suspended as of Nov. 1
- NAACP urges free agent athletes to avoid signing with Texas teams
- Nueces County sees low early voting turnout
- Texas State Aquarium begins national search for new CEO
- Why it's more important than ever to get the flu shot this year
- Grab the family! CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field is back
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.