CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Joe McComb reported there are still zero confirmed cases in the Coastal Bend.

Due to increased call traffic at the Public Health District, the City has added a fifth call center for anyone with questions relating to the virus. That means almost 50 people are taking your calls.

The City is also working on a second testing site for citizens who may need to be tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Health District said a majority of callers still not quite understand what COVID-19 is.

"Much of the mechanism for COVID-19 and what it does to the body is currently still not known," Assistant Director of Public Health Dr. Dante Gonzalez said. "However, based on the pathology of SARS, which is similar to COVID-19, the virus attaches to the lungs where it causes damage to the cells. As the cells become damaged the body is not able to outtake the oxygen, leading to respiratory failure."

Governor Greg Abbott's orders begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday, and those orders include no gatherings of more than 10 people and restaurants strictly being drive-thru only until April 3.

Mayor McComb also also asked the public to continue donating blood to the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

