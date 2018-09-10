Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi might have found a possible solution to the hundreds of inaccurate water bills that they have been sending out in recent months.

Employees at the city water department said they now have a handle on what's been causing the problem and have brought on a consultant from Austin who will be in charge of fixing the problem.

Peter Collins is coming out of retirement to offer his services to the city as an IT consultant for the water bill. Collins spent his career in law enforcement and information technologies.

Collins said in his five days on the job, and he has already identified the causes of the inaccurate readings that have led to so many problems in water and wastewater billing.

According to Collins, it was a perfect storm of smaller problems that prevented meter readings from being transmitted to the city and the new software billing system.

"By the meter readings not making it for whatever reason to INFOR created a snowball that just creeped up over time and time and it just produced results that weren't favorable to anybody involved," Collins said.

According to Collins, the problem was a lack of maintenance on the transmission equipment leading to inaccurate bills and sometimes customers not getting bills which would eventually lead to higher than normal costs.

Collins said it would be another six to eight weeks before city technicians can check all the affected transmitters attached to meters.

As part of the bill complaint problem, city staff also reported that wait times during high call volumes at the water billing office had been reduced to around ten minutes down from 30.

Some members of the audience felt the explanation just wasn't good enough.

"I did get shut off on 9/20, and they told me we're not going to turn it on until you pay 50 dollar administration fee. I'm a responsible citizen, and I've been paying my bills for the water I consume," Mohammed Alsaid said.

Council members seemed reassured that Collins was working on the problem.

According to Collins, it will take at least two months to correct equipment and software maintenance issues before the billing system will be working correctly.

