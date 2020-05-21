CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another job opportunity in Corpus Christi as city pools are still needing 30 life guards as they prepare for the summer season.

Starting next week only three pools, the Corpus Christi Natatorium, Collier Pool and West Guth will reopen to swimmers.

The city said the remaining pools will only open if the staff requirements are met.

"As lifeguards, its a great opportunity to learn the community and also be involved in the safety of our patrons," Lisa Oliver with CC Parks and Rec said.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a lifeguard for the summer, you can get more information here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: