City of Corpus Christi in search of more space as existing shelters reach capacity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shelters for the homeless in Corpus Christi are running out of space. The City announced Tuesday that the FEMA Dome at Del Mar College's West Campus, which has been serving as a short-term shelter for the homeless since this weekend's freezing weather began, is at capacity.



Now, the City of Corpus Christi is scrambling to find additional shelter space.



"The FEMA Dome is at capacity at this point and right now City staff is reviewing an alternate location," City Manager Peter Zanoni said.



The lack of shelter space could affect not only the city's homeless population, but also residents who are without power and water. Mayor Paulette Guajardo said no one will be left out in the cold.



"We're going to continue working with our partners to make sure everyone has somewhere to be," Guajardo said.



One of the City's partners is itself dealing with a large influx of people, however. The Salvation Army, which is now up to capacity, is still finding ways to help residents in dire need.



"We have about a 130 individuals at the Salvation Army shelter. That's including the 40 additional that we've taken in for overflow because of the cold weather," Salvation Army Community Direcor Monica Barrera said.



Barrera said this is one example of why organizations like her's are key during times of emergency.



"We come across families, we come across children, veterans, just people who are displaced," Barrera said. "Who are living out on the streets."



Another vital shelter in time of need is the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission. The Good Sam was without power Tuesday, but still helping people who have no other place to go.



"We don't have any heat. We don't have any electricity. So we're in the, basically in the dark kind of thing. We're working that out now, but we just started taking in people, just letting them come in the door, not worrying about that, just making sure they have a mask on," said Carol Murphrey of the Good Sam.



Murphrey said there is one bright spot for them.



"Thank heaven we have a gas stove, so we're able to boil water," Murphrey said. "So we're able to cook for the folks."