Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi is reminding residents about Labor Day closures and changes they need to be aware of on Monday.

Some City services will not be available on Monday including garbage and recycling collection, heavy brush pick-up, Animal Care Services, the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center, senior and recreation centers, latchkey, cultural services, and the gymnasium.

City pools will be open and operating on their regular weekend schedule.

Both City golf courses will be open, but the two City tennis facilities will be closed.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII