Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi has launched a new mobile app to help people get in touch with City services.

The new City of Corpus Christi mobile app allows you to pay your utility bill right on your phone. You can even report a pothole and check the repair process.

The app also allows you to check out the City's job postings and events calendar.

The City of Corpus Christi app is available for both iPhone and Android users. You can download it here.

