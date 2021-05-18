City of Corpus Christi lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated on city property

City officials said if you are not vaccinated, you must wear a mask on city property and continue to social distance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Tuesday, visitors and employees on city property will not have to wear a mask if fully vaccinated.

City Manager Peter Zanoni removed the mandatory face-covering requirement in alignment with the CDC's most recent recommendations. Social distancing rules have been relaxed and temperature checks will no longer be taken.

According to the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Beginning Tuesday, May 25, those who want to attend and make public comments in person at City Council meetings will be able to without a mask if they are fully vaccinated. Those not vaccinated will need to wear a mask.

The City reminds visitors and employees if you feel sick, you should stay home.

The Health District continues to encourage those 12-years-old and up to get vaccinated. For more information on walk-thru vaccination clinic locations, call 361-826-7200 and select option 2.

