City of Corpus Christi looks for ways to boost tourism through sports

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi shared news earlier Monday about the development of a sports commission.

City leaders said that the commission will focus on creating a world-class sports ecosystem in order to attract competitive sports events to the area, and more tourism dollars.

Sports tourism in the U.S. is a $40 million annual industry.

According to the Brett Oetting, CEO of Visit Corpus Christi, the timing is just right.

"The past two years have been the top two highest years of tourism in Corpus Christi history. So this is the perfect time to create the sports commission," Oetting said.

Oetting added that the last 12 years the city has seen more visitors than any other coastal Texas destination. That gives Corpus Christi the potential to be a top tier destination for sports, both on land and in the water.

