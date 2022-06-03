City of Corpus Christi makes upgrades to reverse alert system

The City plans to also use the app in case of active shooters, water outages, or coastal beach alerts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi wants residents to know about their reverse alert system.

It's a program that can be accessed on your computer of smartphone. The app sends out alerts for weather updates, evacuation warnings, and also to warn of flooded roads.

The system has been in place for about 10-years but signing up has been a difficult process. To resolve the issue, the City and County joined together to invest in new updates for the system.

But they need more people to sign up.

"We want to use it more. We want more people to be enrolled in it. So up until this time the online sign up was complex," said Corpus Christi Manager Peter Zanoni. "You needed passwords and a lot of information to be able to enroll. So I asked the fire department to stream line it and make it easier so people will sign up."

For more information, residents can visit the City's website to learn how to enroll in the system.

