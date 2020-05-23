CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most City of Corpus Christi offices including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court will be closed Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.

Solid Waste Operations :

Garbage and recycling WILL COLLECT on Memorial Day.

on Memorial Day. Heavy Brush WILL NOT be collected on Memorial Day.

be collected on Memorial Day. The J.C. Elliott Citizens Collection Center WILL BE OPEN regular hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Memorial Day.

OPEN regular hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Memorial Day. Cefe Valenzuela Landfill WILL BE OPEN regular hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Animal Care Services :

Open Saturday, May 23, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 23, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Sunday, May 24

Sunday, May 24 Open Monday, May 25, for adoptions by appointment from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To make an adoption appointment please call 361-826-4606.

Public Libraries :

Closed Monday, May 25

The following schedule will be observed at City Parks and Recreation Facilities :

Tennis Centers :

HEB Tennis Center - Open

Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses :

Lozano Golf Center - Open regular hours

regular hours Oso Golf Course - Open regular hours

Public Pools :

Open for “Memorial Weekend,” Saturday, May 23th thru Monday, May 25th to celebrate Memorial Day and kick-off summer!

To comply with new COVID-19 health protocols, a new reservation system for lap swim only has been implemented to manage the number and safety of patrons.

Collier Pool and the Corpus Christi Natatorium are accepting reservations for lap swim by calling 361-232-1989 or by sending an email to aquatics@cctexas.com. Reservations may be made 24 hours in advance.

Beginning Saturday, May 23, open swim will be based on 25% of pool capacity, on a first come first serve basis.

Hours of operation vary by location:

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open Saturday & Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; (Open/Lap Swim) and Monday, 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Lap Swim); 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Open/Lap Swim)

Saturday & Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; (Open/Lap Swim) and Monday, 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Lap Swim); 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Open/Lap Swim) West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Open Saturday, Sunday & Monday, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Open Swim)

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Open Swim) Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, Open Saturday & Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; (Open Swim/Lap Swim) and Monday, 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Lap Swim Only),12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Open Swim/Lap Swim)

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playgrounds open daily, dawn to dusk.

Holiday and weekend schedule for Learning Center: Closed Memorial Day

Other Facilities:

Senior Centers : Closed

Recreation Centers : Closed

Latchkey : Closed

Gymnasiums : Closed

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: