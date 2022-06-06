City of Corpus Christi monitors drought conditions as temperatures continue to rise

Corpus Christi Manager Peter Zanoni has begun discussions with the community regarding potential water restrictions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures continue to hit triple digits, City officials are keeping an eye on drought conditions.

The City of Corpus Christi measures water levels based off of two resources, which are Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon. Currently the City's water levels are at 43.7%.

The City also has a special Drought Contingency Plan in place to help ensure water is conserved in every way possible.

"Once those reach 40% or once the water decreases to 40% of fill, that is when we start to enact water restrictions. Stage one water restrictions specifically," said Corpus Christi Manager Peter Zanoni.

He added that beginning discussions with the community now rather than later will help with day-to-day water conservation.

"If everybody does their part, a little bit of water goes a long way, we don't want to be in a situation where we are panicking," Zanoni said. "Right now we aren't but if we follow our drought and conservation plan we can get through this."

According to Zanoni, the Corpus Christi area goes into a drought around every 10 years.

