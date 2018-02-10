Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If you have ideas on how to improve the parks system in Corpus Christi the city wants to hear from you.

The City of Corpus Christi has a new survey going around to help them update the parks and rec master plan.

Staff members put together a survey every ten years and then every seven years they get input from residents.

Each master plan outlines work that needs to be done to existing city parks before the city opens new parks.

According to the city, the biggest request they've seen from people recently is more shade.

"People want to see shade and trees, splash pads. Trails are a big thing, and people have expressed that they want to ride their bikes in parks and trails within the parks."

The city does stress that they are under a budget and residents can help decide how much money goes to park improvement by voting in the Nov. 6 election.

The survey can be found here.

