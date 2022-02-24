City of Corpus Christi no longer accepting applications for mortgage assistance program

The City has received 48 applications since the program's launch on Dec 14, 2021, and those submissions alone are anticipated to exceed the $200,000 budget.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to applications exceeding available funding, The City of Corpus Christi will no longer be accepting applications for its local Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (TEMAP).

The City has received 48 applications since the program's launch on Dec 14, 2021, and those submissions alone are anticipated to exceed the $200,000 budget. To date, $175,000 has been awarded to assist homeowners.

Due to the pandemic, residents have felt the financial impact that homeownership can bring to their pocketbooks.

According to a press release from The City of Corpus Christi TEMAP provides mortgage assistance to income-eligible households impacted by COVID-19 to help them ensure housing stability during the pandemic.

The City’s Neighborhood Services Department greatly appreciates the community’s interest in the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program.

