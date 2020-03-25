CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County, and Health District officials are hosting a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to provide the latest updates on COVID-19.

Coastal Bend leaders have been considering a possible stay-at-home order for Nueces County and are expected to touch on the subject during Wednesday's news conference.

3News spoke with officials about this possibility following Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales will then be hosting a news conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday to detail her intent to enact a stay-at-home order for residents and businesses in Nueces County.

3News will carry both news conferences Live on-air and online.

