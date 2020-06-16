CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County and the Public Health District have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Tuesday to provide the latest updates on COVID-19.

It was just Monday when the City confirmed that a fourth COVID-19 related death in Nueces County -- a male between the ages of 60-69 whose family chose to honor his wishes not to have him intubated.

Public Health District officials are again urging the public to take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

