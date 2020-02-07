x
City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County providing final COVID-19 update before holiday weekend

The 5 p.m. news conference will be the last one they hold until returning from vacation this Fourth of July weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials from the City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County and the Public Health District are set to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend.

Here are the highlights:

  • 1,912 tests, 262 new coronavirus cases. Full numbers here.
  • 88% of cases are still active.
  • 2,642 active cases, 367 recoveries.
  • 36 more patients have recovered, 367 total.
  • Currently in the hospital: 185 (15 more since yesterday).
  • ICU: 55 (minus three from yesterday).
  • Nursing homes reporting positive cases: Villa Assisted Living Center, Elan Corpus Christi Nursing Center, Viera Assisted Living, Robstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
  • Nueces County is the highest growth area for new coronavirus cases of any metropolitan county in Texas.
  • Nueces County has 6,000 nurses. 4,000 registered nurses, 1,400 LVNs, 450 advanced practiced nurses.The ratio for nurses to residents in Nueces is 90:1.
  • Over 200,000 nurses in the whole state of Texas.
  • The harbor bridge will be lit white Friday July 3 - Monday July 6 in honor of nurses.
     