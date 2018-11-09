CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — In anticipation of potential flooding associated with tropical wave Invest 95L, which is approaching the Texas Gulf Coast from the Yucatan Peninsula, the City of Corpus Christi will be giving free sandbags to the public starting Wednesday.

From 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, the public is invited to go to the J.C. Elliott Collection Center off Highway 286 to receive their free sandbags.

3News is keeping an eye on the tropics and will keep you updated every step of the way. Stay with us at kiiitv.com/weather.

