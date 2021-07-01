City of Corpus Christi offering residents rental assistance

Renters who are behind on their rent or utilities due to a COVID-19 related financial hardship can get help with overdue or upcoming payments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those who fell behind in rent payments or are having trouble making payments due to a COVID-19 related financial hardship can now get help from the city with overdue or upcoming payments.

Beginning July 1, 2021, the City of Corpus Christi is making $8.9 million available for rental assistance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic economic impact is still being felt by many in our community. These funds will help residents continue their journey to financial recovery,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said.

Eligible tenants may receive assistance for rent payments, utility bills, internet service bills, and other expenses. The rental payments under the program are typically made to directly to landlords, property owners, or management companies. However, rental payments may be made to tenants in certain circumstances. Payments covered by the program cannot exceed 15 months for each form of assistance.

To apply, applicants can call (361) 724-3085, visit www.cctexas.com/erap, or visit the La Retama Central Library at 805 Comanche Street. Applications will be accepted at the La Retama Central Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Hours on Saturdays are from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is provided through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which includes monies to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19.

