City of Corpus Christi offices closed for Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed today and city services will be on a holiday schedule due to Memorial Day.

Solid Waste Operations : (Memorial Day)

Garbage and recycling WILL BE COLLECTED on Memorial Day

Heavy Brush WILL NOT be collected on Memorial Day

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station WILL BE OPEN regular hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Memorial Day

The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill WILL BE OPEN regular hours 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Memorial Day

Animal Care Services :

Open Saturday, May 28, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed (normal operational day of closure) Sunday, May 29

Closed (holiday) Monday, May 30

To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606.

Public Libraries :

Closed Monday, May 30

Parks and Recreation Department facilities :

Tennis Centers :

H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed

Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses :

Lozano Golf Center - Open regular hours

Oso Golf Course - Open regular hours

Public Pools :

Open for “Splash Memorial Weekend,” Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30 to celebrate Memorial Day and kick-off summer!

Hours of operation vary by location:

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Open Saturday to Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open Saturday to Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to the large, anticipated holiday crowd, lap swim will not be available this weekend.

, 3801 Harris Drive, Saturday to Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to the large, anticipated holiday crowd, lap swim will not be available this weekend. Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, Open Saturday to Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Splash Pads :

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00p.m.

Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00p.m. Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open Saturday to Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playgrounds open daily, dawn to dusk.

Closed Memorial Day

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

After Hour Kid Power: Closed

Gymnasiums: Closed

