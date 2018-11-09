Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Remembrance ceremonies took place all across the country with Tuesday marking 17 years since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Sept. 11, 2001, was a day thousands will never forget, and Mayor Joe McComb recalls the exact moment he discovered the country was changed forever.

"I remember I was at the courthouse and I remember someone came in and said "A plane has gone into the World Trade Towers," McComb said.

17 years later McComb believes the attacks on 9/11 have proven one thing that the country does not give up.

"We don't ever give up. I mean we've been down, but we don't give up. To me that's what makes America great," McComb said.

The Corpus Christi Fire and Police Department joined at the Del Mar College West Campus to remember the courageous actions on 9/11.

"Many first responders all of them were fathers and mothers and had sisters and brothers that surely miss them and we miss them as well," said Robert Rocha, chief of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Rocha praised first responders whom all shared a common thread with many others across the country.

"We have people that are willing to put their lives on the line, people here that do the same thing every day," Rocha said.

Police Cheif Mike Markel believes in times of hardship the country stands united and stronger.

"You saw it last year with hurricane Harvey, you see it in incidents around the country, so people do come together during times of tragedy," Markel said.

Markel hopes the brave acts of many will live on for years to come.

"Today is about remembering the courage, the heroism, and all those good human qualities that came together that day," Markel said.

