The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department invites families throughout the Coastal Bend to attend Splash Memorial Weekend.

The special event runs from Saturday, May 26 to Monday, May 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Collier, Natatorium, Greenwood, H-E-B, Oso and T.C. Ayers Pools.

General Swim admission fee is free for ages two and younger.

For more information on Splash Memorial Weekend , click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII