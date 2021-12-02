City of Corpus Christi outlines plans to provide warming shelters to those in need

The City said they are teaming up with the Salvation Army and opening many homeless shelters, while still following CDC guidelines and enforcing social distancing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nobody will be left behind. The City of Corpus Christi said they are ensuring that every citizen here has the option to a roof over their head as temperatures will continue to drop and bring rain.

"We're going to make sure that we offer every homeless person an alternative to the cold. That includes going into a shelter. That's our pledge to the community," Corpus Christi Manager Peter Zanoni said.

The City said they are teaming up with the Salvation Army and opening many homeless shelters, while still following CDC guidelines and enforcing social distancing. Mayor Paulette Guajardo said multiple facilities are on standby.

"We'll be ready to supplement if we need to. As the city manager said the Salvation Army will increase capacity. We are ready and we discussed a backup plan if you will, if more people need help," Guajardo said.

The City also plans on opening warming shelters for the people that do not have access to heat.

"We have eight facilities, and we may open those next week as places where persons that might not have a warm enough home or may not have access to a warm facility," Zanoni said.

Mayor Guajardo said another category to keep in mind: our irreplaceable four-legged pets. She said they must be taken care of.

"Below 32 degrees, then your animal cannot be left out. In our ordinance reads, it's just cruel," Guajardo said.

The City announced they will be handing out fines to pet owners who leave their animals outside during the freeze. Animal Control Services could also take your pet.

"The department's protocol is knocking on the door, talking to the homeowner. Sometimes they just may not know what the rules are, they may not even be aware of the weather, so trying to bring them to compliance, but if there's a refusal to do that from the homeowner, two things can be done: we can seize the animal, which we are ready to do; or two, we can issue a fine," Zanoni said.

City officials said if you see an animal being neglected in the freeze or in distress, to call Animal Control Services or CCPD's non-emergency line. They also said if your pet needs to go outside: cover them up as much as possible because if we're cold, they're cold.