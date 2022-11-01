City of Corpus Christi owed over $12 million in municipal court fines

Court officials said that there are now over 3600 people who need to have their ordinance violation cases heard. They account for over 10,700 violations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is owed over $102 million in municipal court fines stretching back over 15 years.

The city is now hoping to get some of that money by clearing up a large backlog of ordinance violation cases at the city municipal court. Those cases focus on everything from litter and solid waste violations to failing to have animals registered and vaccinated.

City council members have now received a plan of action from court officials to get those cases taken care of. Court officials said that there are now over 3600 people who need to have their ordinance violation cases heard. They account for over 10,700 violations. The court administrator Gilbert Hernandez said he's heard the complaints about the backlog.

"The concern with the ordinance violations is that you know there's violations out there that people are concerned, and are calling the councilmembers hey this stuffs not getting done and I think that's what built a lot of the pressure," Hernandez said.

There were a number of graphics shown to council explaining what's been going on with the ordinance violations. One graphic showed the increase in the number of people with ordinance violations. City Manager Peter Zanoni saying that the courts aide the community in a very strong way.

"We're concerned because Municipal Court helps to deter behavior," Zanoni said.

One final graph that should get everyone's attention is the City's warrant round up. It's going to take place from Feb. 26 through March 5. City Marshal's have been told to concentrate on the warrants that will be issued on those ordinance violations after individuals don't show up for court.

