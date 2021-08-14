City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department distributes cooling kits

Saturday the city's parks and recreation department organized a cooling kit giveaway at the Broadmoor Senior Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is taking steps to make sure citizens are keeping cool during the hot summer months.

Saturday the city's parks and recreation department organized a cooling kit giveaway at the Broadmoor Senior Center.

The kits contain a personal cooling device, an indoor activity and a snow cone. Organizers say they appreciated getting to see their regulars.

“It’s great to see people indoors now it’s great to interact with them again we really missed the community,” said Brittany DeLeon with Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department.

This is the 12th year the city has teamed up with reliant energy to put on this beat the heat program.

“We missed our members getting to hear their stories of what they went through during COVID being able to relate with them and then also being able to see them curbside in case their not comfortable to come inside we're giving them things to do at home and stay cool," said DeLeon.

If you missed out on this beat the heat event, there is another coming up in two weeks on August 28 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Lindale Senior Center on Swantner Drive.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.