City of Corpus Christi partners with local agencies to open short-term shelter for homeless residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has partnered with the American Red Cross, Mother Teresa Shelter, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society, to open a short-term shelter for homeless residents and others in need of shelter at the Convention Center Exhibit Hall B at the American Bank Center, 1901 N. Shoreline Boulevard.
Here’s what you need to know:
- The short-term shelter will open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, and remain open through the extreme cold weather event.
- The short-term shelter can accommodate men, women, and families. Residents will undergo a temperature check upon entry.
- Social distancing will be enforced, masks will be provided and must always be worn.
- Meals and water will be provided onsite as well.
- Pets are not allowed but volunteers are on-call to transport pets to be kenneled at the Gulf Coast Humane Society until they can be reunited with their owners.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: