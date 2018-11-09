Corpus Christi (KIII News) — As Invest 95 heads to the Coastal Bend, flooding is a big concern for the City of Corpus Christi.

Officials are closely monitoring the system and are on standby if they need to activate their Emergency Operations Center.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the ground was already well saturated, and if the Coastal Bend should see a significant rain event, many roads could see the potential for heavy flooding.

The City's Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Delgado said the City is keeping a close eye on what the system will do.

In anticipation of a massive rain event, on Monday night city crews staged high-profile vehicles throughout the city so that the police department can use them if they need to block off any streets due to flooding.

Delgado said it's always important to be proactive.

"It's something we need to be aware of, something we need to plan for. the city whenever we do our plans, its worst-case scenario, that is what we are doing now. we are planning for whatever comes our way," Delgado said.

The City will continue to monitor the system and its path will determine if or when their Emergency Operations Center will be activated.

According to Delgado, it's always good for residents to be proactive as well by having a plan in place. Throughout the day Tuesday, the city has seen plenty of people over at the HEB Plus on Saratoga scooping up water and other nonperishables.

