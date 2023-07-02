City of Corpus Christi plans to fix water pipes, address sewage like odor

3NEWS confirmed with Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo that residents have complained about the smell of raw sewage in a couple of places across the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The seemingly large number of water main breaks that have resulted in road closures is worrying those who drive through the impacted areas.

The latest water main break was located at Coopers Alley between N. Carancahua Street and N. Mesquite Street.

"The lift station that is located over off of Williams is our largest one," she said. "We do get complaints and we do understand that there's an odor. But we do have capital improvement projects that are set to minimize that. We're constantly working on reducing the smell."

Guajardo said that improving the city's aging infrastructure is one of their top priorities, and will carry a hefty price tag.

"We've invested $60 million of ARPA funds into our water waistline system. We have scheduled to invest $90 million into the same wastewater system this 22/23 fiscal year," she said.

All the watermain breaks, especially those impacting busy traffic areas are being treated as priorities by the city.

